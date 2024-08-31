  1. Residential Customers
Premier League YB opponents Aston Villa with a narrow away win ++ Arsenal only draw

31.8.2024 - 18:08

Belgian Amadou Onana scores for the second time for Aston Villa
Belgian Amadou Onana scores for the second time for Aston Villa
Aston Villa, YB's first opponents in the Champions League, record their second win of the season against Leicester. The Birmingham side win 2:1 away from home.

As in the opening win (2-1 against West Ham), Belgian Amadou Onana, who had to be substituted after an hour due to injury, and Colombian Jhon Duran were responsible for Aston Villa's goals. Last season's Premier League runners-up had to fear for success after the home team scored the final goal, but managed to hold on to their narrow lead.

Brighton are still unbeaten after three rounds under Swiss-German coach Fabian Hürzeler. In the away game against Arsenal, the visitors fought their way back into the game after trailing 1-0 in overtime. Brazilian João Pedro equalized with his second goal of the season, leaving both teams with seven points after three rounds.

