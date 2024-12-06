Atakan Karazor scores Stuttgart's winner in the 69th minute Keystone

VfB Stuttgart, Young Boys' next opponents in the Champions League, averted a home defeat against Union Berlin in the opening match of the 13th Bundesliga round with three second-half goals.

Nick Woltemade and Atakan Karazor turned a 0:2 into a 3:2 in a wild second half on Friday evening.

Buoyed by a mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Union had taken the lead with a powerful header from Danilo Doekhi and pulled 2-0 ahead by the 48th minute thanks to a cross from Robert Skov that was not touched by any player. Woltemade then equalized with a double within eight minutes and Karazar made it 3:2 in the 69th minute, although Union keeper Frederik Rönnow did not cut a good figure either.

Stuttgart, for whom Leonidas Stergiou was substituted at the break and Fabian Rieder came on in stoppage time, thus set themselves up for their crucial Champions League home game against Young Boys on Wednesday with another successful result.

