  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga YB opponents Stuttgart turn the game around against Union

SDA

6.12.2024 - 23:02

Atakan Karazor scores Stuttgart's winner in the 69th minute
Atakan Karazor scores Stuttgart's winner in the 69th minute
Keystone

VfB Stuttgart, Young Boys' next opponents in the Champions League, averted a home defeat against Union Berlin in the opening match of the 13th Bundesliga round with three second-half goals.

06.12.2024, 23:02

06.12.2024, 23:19

Nick Woltemade and Atakan Karazor turned a 0:2 into a 3:2 in a wild second half on Friday evening.

Buoyed by a mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Union had taken the lead with a powerful header from Danilo Doekhi and pulled 2-0 ahead by the 48th minute thanks to a cross from Robert Skov that was not touched by any player. Woltemade then equalized with a double within eight minutes and Karazar made it 3:2 in the 69th minute, although Union keeper Frederik Rönnow did not cut a good figure either.

Stuttgart, for whom Leonidas Stergiou was substituted at the break and Fabian Rieder came on in stoppage time, thus set themselves up for their crucial Champions League home game against Young Boys on Wednesday with another successful result.

SDA

More from the department

Serie A. Inter now unbeaten in 13 games

Serie AInter now unbeaten in 13 games

Challenge League. Home defeat for leaders Thun against Wil - Xamax also lose

Challenge LeagueHome defeat for leaders Thun against Wil - Xamax also lose

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss players. These stars are available on a free transfer this summer

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss playersThese stars are available on a free transfer this summer