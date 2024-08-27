Danger of tinnitus in Istanbul! The Galatasaray Stadium is louder than anywhere else. Endogan Adili (30), who fulfilled his boyhood dream as a 19-year-old and signed for Gala, tells us just how loud.

No time? blue News summarizes for you No football stadium is louder than that of Galatasaray Istanbul. "The YB players will be nervous. It's a cauldron, all the fans stand, jump and scream for 90 minutes," says Endogan Adili (30).

Adili is the youngest goalscorer in the Super League to date, in fact the youngest goalscorer in any top division in Europe.

Super League goal for GC as a 15-year-old, five-year contract with Galatasaray Istanbul as a 19-year-old. Now he plays in Swiss amateur football and is a coach in junior football. Show more

YB's 3:2 win over Galatasaray in Wankdorf has given them a small cushion for tonight's second leg (21:00 live on blue Sport) in Istanbul. Nevertheless, qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League will be no walk in the park.

Like every team that plays at Rams Park, YB will be outnumbered from the start. Because in no other football stadium in the world is the 12th man louder. 131 decibels have already been measured in it, which is roughly the volume of a jet plane taking off. For comparison: the average volume is around 105 decibels - roughly the same as a jackhammer.

Tinnitus alert for Monteiro, Ugrinic & Co! "It's so loud in the stadium that you can't hear the coach's instructions. Even the players will have to communicate with each other using gestures," says Endogan Adili.

The Swiss-Turkish dual national knows what he's talking about, having spent four years under contract with Galatasaray. "The Bernese will be nervous. It's a cauldron, all the fans stand, jump and scream for 90 minutes. And if the opponent has the ball, they'll be booed rigorously." Earplugs for the YB fans? "Wouldn't be bad," he says and laughs.

Adili is still the youngest goalscorer in Europe

Like the Gala fans (decibel record), Adili is also the record holder. He made history with his goal at the Brügglifeld in Aarau on May 13, 2010. He was 15 years, 9 months and 10 days young when he scored on his debut for GC shortly before the end to make it 4:1. Since then, he has been the youngest goalscorer in the Super League, and even the youngest goalscorer in any top division in Europe.

Via FC Basel, the jewel eventually ended up at Galatasaray Istanbul, fulfilling his big boyhood dream. However, Adili was never able to assert himself at the Turkish record champions, partly due to injuries. Just one month in Istanbul, he tore his cruciate ligament for the second time. He had barely fought his way back into team training when it happened for the third time.

In 2018, Adili and Galatasaray agreed to terminate his contract prematurely. He, who had set off four years earlier to conquer the football world, gave up money and returned to Switzerland. But even there, no professional club is waiting for the former prodigy with three cruciate ligament ruptures and four operations.

"Gala will always be in my heart"

He needs time to digest this, travels through the USA to clear his head. He succeeds. Adili decides to play football just for fun again. Today, at just 30 years old, he plays amateur football for FC Thalwil in the 2nd division. He also coaches the U12 team at FCZ and is completing his coaching diploma.

Adili has found his fortune in football. Not with Galatasaray in the Champions League, as he had planned, but as an amateur footballer and youth coach.

His love for Galatasaray also survived the difficult times. "This club will always remain in my heart. Nothing has changed and nothing will change."

He still maintains contact with the big Turkish club (Gala has 20 million fans in Turkey alone). "I see the physiotherapists and the athletics trainer regularly. Because I've spent a lot of time with them due to my injuries." He was even invited to the athletics trainer's wedding.

His tip for the second leg? "3:1 for Galatasaray," says Adili. That would mean a Champions League exit for YB.