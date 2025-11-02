Young Boys put in a very solid performance in the 0-0 draw at home to Basel in their first game under coach Gerardo Seoane. Comments on the game.

Giorgio Contini, who was sacked on Friday after the 3-3 draw at Grasshoppers, also suffered the fate of not being able to provide the necessary stability in the team's defense. Before the twelfth round of the Super League at the weekend, only bottom-placed Winterthur (33) had conceded more goals than the Bernese (22). Only in the 0-0 draw at home to Sion did YB manage to keep a clean sheet in the first eleven games of the current championship.

The 0-0 draw against Basel was therefore a step forward, all the more so as Loris Benito was ruled out after the last run in the warm-up, Edimilson Fernandes, who was moved from midfield to defense in his place, had to leave the field injured in the 20th minute and the Bernese were down to ten from the 48th minute onwards after Armin Gigovic was shown a yellow card.

"Overall, we saw during the game that we had too many players not playing in their positions," said Seoane in an interview with blue Sport. "There was a lack of understanding in certain tactical situations. But we showed incredible solidarity and commitment, we gave everything we had - a big compliment to the team for this team spirit."

Seoane continued: "The start to the game wasn't ideal, we played too timidly and didn't bring the fire to the pitch that I sensed in the dressing room. Nevertheless, we had one very good opportunity and two or three half-chances. But, of course, Basel also exuded danger towards the end. That's why I think it's a fair draw."

Magnin: "Just a good performance - nothing more"

His opposite number Ludovic Magnin did not only see advantages in the red card against YB: "It changed our plan somewhat. YB stood very deep after that and we no longer had the opportunity to keep them busy with passes deep behind the defense. But of course we should have done better. We would have had to put in a great performance to win here, but it was just a good performance - nothing more. That's why we only got one point."

FCB must therefore continue to wait for their first away win against YB since May 22, 2016. The last time these two teams drew 0-0 in Bern was on 2 March 1985. However, it was more of a point gained for YB, or as Basel defender Dominik Schmid put it: "We would have had a very good chance of picking up three points today."

