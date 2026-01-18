Gerardo Seoane struggles for explanations Keystone

Defensive deficiencies, sending off and a deserved defeat: for Young Boys, the new year begins as the old one ended.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No, this is not how Young Boys imagined their return to action after the winter break. Instead of starting the race to catch up with new momentum after a quiet preparation under coach Gerardo Seoane, the team suddenly fell back into old waters. With the 3:1 home defeat against Lausanne-Sport, the third defeat in a row and the seventh in the 20th game, the new year started just as the old one ended.

Above all, it was the manner of the game that should give food for thought. It was as if everything had remained the same for the reeling champions, as if the reset button had not worked. What they wanted to do better, they did wrong again. As in the 2:6 against Grasshoppers and the 0:3 in Lugano, the defense showed glaring deficiencies and, as so often this season, a Bernese player was indisciplined with consequences.

Seoane in need of an explanation

Grégory Wüthrich blundered at 0:1, Loris Benito gave his opponents the penalty for 1:2 with a careless handball. The three goals conceded were goals number 10, 11 and 12 in the last three games, meaning that the team has now conceded 41 times in 20 games. The red card against 17-year-old Olivier Mwamba for a foul on the halfway line decimated Young Boys with the score at 1-1 in the first half; it was the third dismissal in a row and the ninth of the season (!).

The performance against Lausanne, with all its shortcomings, also left Gerardo Seoane wondering. "Another sending off, another more than a half with ten players. That's frustrating. I have no explanation for it," the YB coach of 2019, 2020 and 2021 told SRF.

They didn't get into the game well, Seoane continued. "We were neither defensively solid nor confident on the ball, we didn't get into the duels. That wasn't what we had hoped for." When they were more compact defensively and started to play, they created opportunities and equalized. "And then came the red card. That completely changed the game."

Against Lyon on Thursday

Seoane did not want to lament too long after the poor start to the new year. "We have to pull together and stand together. It's a difficult phase, there's an important game coming up next Thursday," he said. YB will then face Olympique Lyon at home in the Europa League. Christian Fassnacht made a demand of the team: "We have to stop looking upwards. We have to get the basics right."