The disappointing 3:3 against GC has consequences for Giorgio Contini. Young Boys sack their coach.

Jan Arnet

"The sporting management has decided to let the current head coach go with immediate effect. The major fluctuations in the team's performance in recent weeks and months, as well as the lack of sporting development, led to the decision that a new impetus was needed in the position of head coach," wrote Young Boys in a press release.

After the 5-0 defeat against Lausanne at the beginning of October and the subsequent 2-1 defeat against St. Gallen, Contini was already under pressure. Although the team from Bern managed to show a reaction and beat FCZ after Ludogorets (Europa League), the next disappointment came on Thursday with a 3:3 draw against GC at the Letzigrund.

Giorgio Contini has to go at YB. Keystone

Spycher: "No longer believe in sustainable improvements"

"After supposedly taking a step forward, we were repeatedly thrown back and had to deal with some serious setbacks. For this reason, we came to the conclusion after Thursday's game in Zurich against GC that there is no longer any belief in sustainable improvements in this constellation," Christoph Spycher, Chief Sports at YB, is quoted as saying.

Contini says: "Of course it hurts a lot that we are parting ways. I am convinced that the high goals can be achieved with YB. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to bring the team's potential to the pitch in every game."

YB are in fifth place after eleven rounds, seven points behind leaders Thun. The Bernese have already been eliminated in the Cup against Challenge League side Aarau. Now a new coach is apparently set to turn things around.