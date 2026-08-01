Things looked bleak for the home team right from the start. Thun coach Gian-Luca Privitelli made changes in six positions following the grueling European campaign—a risky move that proved disastrous against a Young Boys team in top form. The Bern-based side, whose coach Gerardo Seoane had set his team up superbly, set off an offensive fireworks display early on the National Day—despite the ban on open fires—at least on the field. Just ten minutes in, Joël Monteiro opened the scoring. From a tight angle, he struck the far post after a strong run to make it 0–1. The visitors subsequently dominated the match at will, pressing aggressively and giving the overwhelmed champions barely any breathing room.

In the 24th minute, Lewin Blum extended the lead, before Edimilson Fernandes (33rd) coolly slotted home to make it 0–3 at halftime, despite being marked by four Thun defenders, following an assist from Blum. Thun was nowhere to be seen on offense. The fact that the score wasn’t even more lopsided by halftime was solely thanks to Thun’s goalkeeper, Niklas Steffen, who made a miraculous save in the 21st minute against Alvyn Sanches as he danced through the penalty area.

Even after the break, the Young Boys showed no mercy. In the 55th minute, Samuel Essende confidently converted a penalty kick to make it 0–4 after being held back by Nicolas Bürgy in the penalty area.

Kastriot Imeri, who had already put in a convincing performance in the season opener against Sion, scored in the 68th minute with a deflected shot, and as stoppage time began, Essende sealed the victory with a header. With this undisputed display of dominance early in the season, YB has reinforced its title aspirations and sent a clear message to the entire league.

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Thun – Young Boys 0:6 (0:3)

10,014 spectators. – Referee: Schnyder. – Goals: 10. Monteiro (Sanches) 0–1. 24. Blum 0–2. 33. Fernandes (Blum) 0–3. 55' Essende (penalty) 0–4. 68' Imeri (Essende) 0–5. 90' Essende (Bukinac) 0–6.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bürgy, Bamert, Balaruban (46' Heule); Reichmuth (46' Maier), Saiz, Roth (73' Zoukit), Derbaci (46' Matoshi); Labeau (63' Gutbub), Stewart.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (66' Schmidt), Wüthrich (60' Lauper), Zesiger (76' Benito), Hadjam (66' Bukinac); Fernandes, Gigovic; Sanches, Imeri, Monteiro (60' Pech); Essende.

Notes: Yellow cards: 53. Bürgy, 60. Essende.