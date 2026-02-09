Yan Valery (left) will play for Young Boys on loan until the end of the season Keystone

Young Boys have strengthened their squad with the signing of Tunisian international Yan Valery. The 26-year-old defender comes to Bern on loan from English second division side Sheffield Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The agreement is valid until the end of the season, according to a statement from the club.

Valery, a French-Tunisian dual national, has played 20 international matches for Tunisia to date. He was a regular in the squad at the Africa Cup in December and January. Valery once made 43 Premier League appearances for Southampton.