New defender for the Bernese YB sign Tunisian international Yan Valery

SDA

9.2.2026 - 11:20

Yan Valery (left) will play for Young Boys on loan until the end of the season
Yan Valery (left) will play for Young Boys on loan until the end of the season
Keystone

Young Boys have strengthened their squad with the signing of Tunisian international Yan Valery. The 26-year-old defender comes to Bern on loan from English second division side Sheffield Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2026, 11:20

09.02.2026, 12:53

The agreement is valid until the end of the season, according to a statement from the club.

Valery, a French-Tunisian dual national, has played 20 international matches for Tunisia to date. He was a regular in the squad at the Africa Cup in December and January. Valery once made 43 Premier League appearances for Southampton.

