Young Boys have strengthened their squad with the signing of Tunisian international Yan Valery. The 26-year-old defender comes to Bern on loan from English second division side Sheffield Wednesday.
The agreement is valid until the end of the season, according to a statement from the club.
Valery, a French-Tunisian dual national, has played 20 international matches for Tunisia to date. He was a regular in the squad at the Africa Cup in December and January. Valery once made 43 Premier League appearances for Southampton.