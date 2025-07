Sergio Cordova brings experience from the Bundesliga, where he played 98 games for Augsburg (pictured) and Bielefeld. Keystone

Young Boys have signed Sergio Cordova, a 27-year-old striker from Turkish first division side Alanyaspor.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Bernese club announced, the Venezuelan international has been signed on a four-year contract.

Cordova has a history in the Bundesliga. Between 2017 and 2023, he played 98 games for Augsburg and Bielefeld. Last season, he scored 10 goals in 38 games for Alanyaspor.