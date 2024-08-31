  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Match schedule is out YB start the Champions League with a home game against Aston Villa

SDA

31.8.2024 - 14:27

Coach Patrick Rahmen now knows YB's first opponent in the Champions League.
Coach Patrick Rahmen now knows YB's first opponent in the Champions League.
Keystone

Young Boys will kick off the newly created league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday, September 17, with a home game against Premier League side Aston Villa.

31.08.2024, 14:27

31.08.2024, 15:44

YB's Champions League match schedule

  • Tuesday, September 17, 6.45 p.m.: Aston Villa (home)
  • Tuesday, October 1, 9 p.m.: Barcelona (away)
  • Wednesday, October 23, 9 p.m.: Inter Milan (home)
  • Wednesday, November 6, 6.45 p.m.: Shakhtar Donetsk (away in Gelsenkirchen)
  • Tuesday, November 26, 9 p.m.: Atalanta Bergamo (home)
  • Wednesday, December 11, 9 p.m.: VfB Stutgart (away)
  • Wednesday, January 22, 9 p.m.: Celtic Glasgow (away)
  • Wednesday, January 29, 9 p.m.: Red Star Belgrade (home)
Show more

Two weeks later, coach Patrick Rahmen's team will face FC Barcelona away before hosting Italian champions Inter Milan with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer on October 23. In the eighth and final match of the league phase, Red Star Belgrade will be the guests at the Stade de Suisse on January 29, 2025.

Champions League. Hammer opponents for YB - Swiss champions play against Barça, Inter and Stuttgart

Champions LeagueHammer opponents for YB - Swiss champions play against Barça, Inter and Stuttgart

The top eight of the 36 teams qualify directly for the round of 16 after four home and four away matches. The teams in places 9 to 24 will contest a play-off round. The format of the knockout phase remains unchanged with first and second legs.

Champions League. YB looking forward to duel with ex-buddy - Rahmen reveals who he expects to score against

Champions LeagueYB looking forward to duel with ex-buddy - Rahmen reveals who he expects to score against

SDA

More from the department

Premier League in the ticker. Akanji's defensive colleague Dias scores the equalizer in his own goal

Premier League in the tickerAkanji's defensive colleague Dias scores the equalizer in his own goal

Bundesliga in the ticker. Will Xhaka and Co. get their next three-pointer? Leverkusen play against RB Leipzig

Bundesliga in the tickerWill Xhaka and Co. get their next three-pointer? Leverkusen play against RB Leipzig

Premier League. YB opponents Aston Villa with a narrow away win ++ Arsenal only with a draw

Premier LeagueYB opponents Aston Villa with a narrow away win ++ Arsenal only with a draw

Ticker. Céspedes equalizes for Yverdon against GC shortly after the break

TickerCéspedes equalizes for Yverdon against GC shortly after the break

Bundesliga. Stuttgart concede late equalizer - Kobel and Omlin without conceding a goal

BundesligaStuttgart concede late equalizer - Kobel and Omlin without conceding a goal