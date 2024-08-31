Coach Patrick Rahmen now knows YB's first opponent in the Champions League. Keystone

Young Boys will kick off the newly created league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday, September 17, with a home game against Premier League side Aston Villa.

SDA

YB's Champions League match schedule Tuesday, September 17, 6.45 p.m.: Aston Villa (home)

Tuesday, October 1, 9 p.m.: Barcelona (away)

Wednesday, October 23, 9 p.m.: Inter Milan (home)

Wednesday, November 6, 6.45 p.m.: Shakhtar Donetsk (away in Gelsenkirchen)

Tuesday, November 26, 9 p.m.: Atalanta Bergamo (home)

Wednesday, December 11, 9 p.m.: VfB Stutgart (away)

Wednesday, January 22, 9 p.m.: Celtic Glasgow (away)

Wednesday, January 29, 9 p.m.: Red Star Belgrade (home) Show more

Two weeks later, coach Patrick Rahmen's team will face FC Barcelona away before hosting Italian champions Inter Milan with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer on October 23. In the eighth and final match of the league phase, Red Star Belgrade will be the guests at the Stade de Suisse on January 29, 2025.

The top eight of the 36 teams qualify directly for the round of 16 after four home and four away matches. The teams in places 9 to 24 will contest a play-off round. The format of the knockout phase remains unchanged with first and second legs.

