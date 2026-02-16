Samuel Essende joins the Young Boys. IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

Young Boys are strengthening their offense: Samuel Essende arrives from Augsburg. The 28-year-old Congolese striker should provide the necessary goals in Bern.

Syl Battistuzzi

Young Boys have signed striker Samuel Essende until June 2029. As the club announced in a press release, the 28-year-old international from the Democratic Republic of Congo brings international experience to the club. Trained at Paris Saint-Germain, he made his professional debut in Belgium in 2018. This was followed by spells in France and Portugal, most recently playing for Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Essende scored twelve goals in a total of 50 competitive matches for the Fuggerstädter. Last season, the attacker often featured for FCA, but this season he has only made two appearances in the starting eleven. According to "Kicker", YB will pay a transfer fee of around four million euros, plus one million euros in potential bonuses.

At Bern, he will meet a former team-mate in Sergio Cordova. The Venezuelan striker has been a complete disappointment at YB so far and is currently out injured.