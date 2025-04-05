From the bottom to the top: Colley and Fassnacht are suddenly on course to become champions with YB. KEYSTONE

Anyone who dared to bet on YB as champions during the winter break had odds of 1:15. Now, just a few weeks later, 1 franc is only worth 3 francs 75 centimes. These are the reasons for the big YB comeback.

After round 11, YB are virtually at the bottom of the table: 9 points, just 2 points ahead of bottom team Winterthur. The top teams? Seemingly unassailable. Even after the 20th matchday. 20 rounds and things look bleak for the champions: They haven't even knocked on the door of the top 6 (Championship Group) - they don't even dare to dream of first place.

And now this! With 3 rounds to go in the league, the Bernese are only 3 points behind leaders FCB and are suddenly the hottest candidate for the championship. blue Sport explains the reasons for the miracle of Bern.

Lame competition

Disappointed faces among the Luganesi: a familiar sight since the dismissal of sporting director Carlos da Silva. KEYSTONE

Such a race to catch up only works if the opponents weaken. And they all do. No team is consistent. Take FC Lugano, for example, the best team for most experts. In Ticino, they weakened themselves by firing Carlos da Silva out of nowhere. Since the dismissal of the sporting director, who was close to the players, the Ticino team has hardly been able to put one foot in front of the other. Cup-Out, Conference-League-Out and only 6 points from the last 6 league games.

Lausanne, a top team until the winter break, also took itself out of the race. First director Bernede was sold, then the contract drama surrounding goalkeeper Letica and now the bad luck with Sanches' cruciate ligament rupture - the machine has come to a serious standstill.

The statistics

It's a completely different story at YB. With 15 points from the last 6 games, the Bernese are leading the form table. If they continue like this, Giorgio Contini's team will lift the trophy at the end of the season. No ifs, ands or buts.

Christian Fassnacht

The 31-year-old attacking player has recently been the points guarantor par excellence. He scored all of YB's goals in the last 3 games in the 2:1 win against Basel, 1:0 against St. Gallen and 1:0 against Servette. 4 goals on the night, 9 YB points. Bernese identification figure and leading player. At Norwich City he hardly played in the Championship, at YB he is the difference-maker.

Continis stable defense

Striking: YB have hardly conceded any goals since Giorgio Contini has been on the sidelines. 6 goals conceded in 12 games. You could just as easily put this down to captain Loris Benito. Since the defender returned from adductor problems in December, the Bernese have only lost three times in 15 league games.

Winning ugly

"Winning ugly" is the title of the book by former tennis pro Brad Gilbert. Bern may not win ugly, but it's not always pretty to look at either - and they're not always better than their opponents either. But the book is mainly about the head, about the mind - and that's where the Bernese seem to be unbeatable at the moment. As the saying goes: if you win even games without really convincing, you're not just a hot title contender, you're the hottest.