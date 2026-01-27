YB players Armin Gigovic and Darian Males get off a plane (archive). Keystone

Young Boys will travel to Stuttgart on Thursday for their final Europa League group game. Instead of making the 300-kilometer journey by car, the club opted for the plane.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Young Boys are traveling by plane to the Europa League match against VfB Stuttgart.

In doing so, the Bernese want to ensure the "best possible preparation".

While YB are falling short of expectations in the Super League, the Bernese have an intact chance of progressing in the Europa League. Show more

In sporting terms, things are not going well for Bern at the moment. In the Super League, YB suffered a clear 4:1 defeat at league leaders Thun on Sunday - another setback for a team that was supposed to be in the championship race.

Internationally, the team is looking more stable. After seven of eight league games, YB still has a realistic chance of reaching the knockout phase of the Europa League. Even with a defeat in the last game, YB could still finish in the top 24 under certain circumstances.

The final match will be the away game against VfB Stuttgart on Thursday (9 p.m. live on blue Sport). The team bus will also travel to Germany, but only with the match equipment. The players themselves will take off by plane.

"Significant influence on sporting performance"

The club justifies the decision with optimal preparation: the decision was made "in the interests of the best possible preparation", the Bernese club announced on its website. "Experience shows that the longer journey by bus or train can have a significant impact on the athletic performance of the players."

Nevertheless, the coach does not remain completely empty on the return journey. After the game, the chauffeur takes the YB Special Needs Team back to Switzerland. The inclusive team will take part in a tournament in Stuttgart around the time of the Europa League game and then attend the first team's match.

"In this way, BSC Young Boys wants to create a responsible balance between the best possible conditions for sporting success and sustainable action with small, targeted measures and an additional social project," write Young Boys.