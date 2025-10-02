This scenario should not be repeated in Bucharest: helpless YB players at the end of the game Keystone

After the debacle against Panathinaikos, Young Boys want to make amends in the Europa League. This also applies to Lausanne-Sport in the Conference League after a bumpy start to the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One week after the heavy 4:1 home defeat against Panathinaikos Athens, YB is looking to redeem itself on the European stage. At Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest, who started their Europa League campaign with a 1:0 win, the Bernese side will also be looking to finally get rid of the red lantern. Because just like last year in the Champions League, YB is now last again.

Contini under pressure

The start to the league phase of the second-highest European Cup competition was a relapse into old patterns for Giorgio Contini's team: after 19 minutes it was already 0:3 against Panathinaikos in the Wankdorf, with the hosts appearing overwhelmed at times. It was not the first disappointment in recent weeks after the stuttering start to the league and the early cup exit against Aarau. Coach Contini is therefore also under pressure.

After all, YB has recently recovered somewhat in the Super League. With the 4:2 win in the cantonal derby against Thun on Sunday, the Bernese celebrated their third championship victory in a row and moved up to second place - just one point behind leaders St. Gallen. However, their performance against the promoted side was anything but commanding. After a 0:0 at the break, there were even whistles in the Wankdorf. It was only in the second half that the team showed character and turned the game around after trailing 1-0.

This fighting performance will also be necessary on Thursday in Romania to finally score again in Europe.

Lausanne between European euphoria and league frustration

Lausanne-Sport kick off their Conference League campaign on Thursday evening (18:45) with a home game against Breidablik from Iceland. European glory and national gloom are currently worlds apart.

Although the Vaud side caused a stir with their coup against Besiktas Istanbul in the play-offs, things are anything but smooth sailing in the Super League. After seven games, they have just one win - with four defeats and two draws.

After Sunday's 0-0 draw in Sion, Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler was unusually pessimistic. "I don't think we'll be at the top of the league this season. Perhaps now is the time to say that openly."

Zeidler rightly points to the difficult circumstances: numerous departures in the summer, bad luck with injuries, suspensions. None of this has left the team unscathed. Nevertheless, the ambition remains clear. "You have to say it: first comes the championship," emphasizes the German. "The Conference League is great - for the city, for the club. And we will give it our all. But our first goal remains to get points in the league."