The 6-2 victory over Grasshoppers at the Wankdorf Stadium in mid-December still sticks with the Young Boys.

In the 23rd round of the Super League against Grasshoppers, Young Boys want to make up for their 6-2 defeat in December and Basel finally get their first win under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a disgraceful performance by the Young Boys when they met GC in mid-December and went down 6-2 in their own stadium. Now there is a chance for revenge on Saturday - Grasshoppers welcome YB to the Letzigrund. However, since that defeat, YB have lost three out of four games in the league, with only last week against Zurich securing three points.

GC, on the other hand, have not won at all in the Super League since their victory over YB - two defeats and two draws. Three points would be important for both teams: for YB to stay in the top six and for GC to keep bottom-placed Winterthur at bay.

Will Basel manage to break free?

It's not just Zurich that is facing a groundbreaking duel. There is also a lot at stake in Basel when FC Zurich travel to the city for the classic on Sunday. While Zurich finally want three points again after two months without a win to narrow the gap to the top six, Basel are looking for their first success under Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Since the 42-year-old took over the helm, Basel have lost three times and been eliminated from two competitions - the Europa League and the Swiss Cup. A win in the classic would be the perfect opportunity to make amends with the fans. Spectacle should be guaranteed: In the classic two weeks ago, Basel prevailed 4:3 in stoppage time.

