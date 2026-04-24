The Women's Super League playoffs start on Friday - YB and Servette are among the favorites for the title Keystone

Eight teams in the Women's Super League still have the chance to become champions. But the favorites are clear ahead of the start of the playoffs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The hot phase of the Women's Super League kicks off on Friday with the Zurich derby. After 18 rounds, the play-off quarter-finals are on the cards. While YB want to defend their title, Servette are aiming for the double.

Zurich derby at the start

The Zurich clubs, Grasshoppers and FC Zurich, also want to play for the title. This quarter-final duel promises pure excitement: in the regular season, the teams each won their home game. The clubs are in 4th (GC) and 5th (FCZ) place in the table.

Grasshoppers still have a score to settle with the play-offs. After beating the defending champions from Geneva in the quarter-finals last season and knocking Basel out of the way in the semi-finals, they were defeated by YB Frauen in the final. FCZ, meanwhile, were eliminated in the semi-finals - the eventual champions prevailed.

Matches with a clearer division of roles than those on Friday await on Saturday. FC Rapperswil-Jona will host the reigning champions, FC Aarau women will face Servette Chênois and St. Gallen will meet Basel at home.

Can Aarau pull off an exploit?

In the first legs, the visitors are the favorites three times. Aarau, who secured their place in the knockout rounds in the final round of the regular season, are likely to have a particularly tough time. They face the qualification winners from Geneva, who have only lost once so far this season. Servette also arrive as cup winners.

Last season, the two teams did not meet in the play-offs, but in the placement matches. FCA managed a draw at home thanks to a goal from Vanesa Hoti. In the return match, the Aarau side were clearly outplayed (0:4). Nevertheless, the draw had great significance: for the first time, Aarau did not lose against Servette.

YB and Basel in the role of favorites

Like Aarau, Rapperswil-Jona do not have an easy task ahead of them with YB. However, the club that was relegated last season has upset big clubs several times this season. Rapperswil-Jona won 2-0 against Basel, while FCRJ managed a draw against Servette and YB.

However, YB has proven its strength this season despite the departures of international players Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet: Only one away game ended in defeat. In addition, Imke Wübbenhorst's team are likely to be spurred on by their loss in the cup final.

The fourth clash pits two teams against each other, neither of which has ever won the championship. St. Gallen will face Basel at home. The visitors are clearly favored in the encounter. Basel earned nine more points than FCSG in the regular season. The team from eastern Switzerland did manage a draw at home during the regular season. However, they then suffered a clear 3-0 defeat away from home in mid-March.

Nothing has been decided yet after this weekend's matches. The second legs of the matches will be played on May 1 and 2. The overall score counts.