Ebrima Colley is leaving Young Boys and moving to Turkey. The 25-year-old Gambian will play for Konyaspor going forward.

The transfer is on loan with an obligation to buy, as the Bern club announced in a press release.

Colley initially joined Young Boys on loan from Atalanta Bergamo in September 2023. After winning the league title in May 2024, the Bern-based club signed the Gambian international on a permanent basis. In three seasons with YB, the attacking player made a total of 91 competitive appearances, scoring ten goals.