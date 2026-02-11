Coach Gerardo Seoane celebrated a 4-1 victory with YB in St. Gallen three months ago Keystone

On Wednesday, Young Boys return to St. Gallen, where coach Gerardo Seoane's second spell in charge has got off to a promising start.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The last time the Young Boys traveled to FC St. Gallen in eastern Switzerland, they managed to amaze. The Bernese won 4:1 on November 9, denying FCSG a leap to the top of the Super League table and raising hopes among those around them that they were indeed on the way to regaining their former strength under their recently returned successful coach Gerardo Seoane.

The three-time champion coach has now been in charge in Bern for 17 games across all competitions and the slight hint of euphoria that began to set in back in November has long since faded. Seoane is no longer the coach of a team that dominates its opponents and overwhelms them by the dozen, as was the case in his first term of office. Rather, Young Boys are now a team with various construction sites, injury concerns and significant fluctuations in performance. With a 19-point deficit to promoted Thun, nobody in Bern is talking about the championship title any more.

On Saturday, YB took a long 1-0 lead against Grasshoppers, but after Gregory Wüthrich was sent off, they allowed themselves to be pushed back at the Letzigrund in Zurich until they conceded the equalizer and once again let victory slip from their grasp.

On Wednesday, when they return to the St. Gallen Arena, Seoane will be forced to make changes in defense due to Wüthrich's suspension. With Stefan Bukinac on the left and Yan Valery on the right, Christoph Spycher's sporting management has signed potential reinforcements for the outside positions in recent days. However, central defense remains a problem area. It is quite possible that captain Loris Benito, who recently helped out on the left, will move back into the middle.

In any case, the omens are the same as in November in that a win for the Bernese this time would be just as astonishing, especially as St. Gallen could potentially move up to second place with a victory.

Cantonal derby at the Letzigrund

On Sunday, it looked for a long time as if FC Zurich and its young coach Dennis Hediger would manage a respectable success. It was the 90th minute of the classic match against FC Basel when the Zurich side were still 1:0 in front. But the home team pressed and put FCZ's back line in trouble several times. FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri caused the first emotional eruption at St. Jakob Park with his converted penalty. But it was to get even better for the home team, or worse for Zurich. In what was probably the last attack of the match, Andrej Bacanin's cross found the foot of Ibrahim Salah, who secured the first victory of the Lichtsteiner era with a spectacular volley. The new FC Basel coach gave free rein to his emotions with a sprint across half the pitch. FCZ and Hediger were left with nothing but blank stares and the realization that although they had come close, they were unable to take anything worthwhile home with them.

On Wednesday, the Zurich side will host FC Winterthur in the cantonal derby at home in the Letzigrund. For a team with aspirations of playing in the final round, a win against the bottom team is a must, but FCZ have lost five of their last seven games in the championship, picking up just two points in the process. Winterthur, on the other hand, recently defeated Lausanne and picked up a point against in-form Lugano. Should the outsiders manage a coup in their clash with their "big brother", it would be a further setback for the struggling team from Zurich.

Servette will have to make the long journey to Lugano for the third game of the day.