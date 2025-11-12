  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Away win in Prague YB with one foot in the European Cup quarter-finals

SDA

12.11.2025 - 20:47

YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst can be very optimistic about the second leg.
YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst can be very optimistic about the second leg.
Picture: Keystone

The YB women take a big step towards the quarter-finals of the newly introduced European Cup. The Bernese women won the first leg of the round of 16 at Sparta Prague 3:0.

Keystone-SDA

12.11.2025, 20:47

12.11.2025, 20:51

Three newcomers provided the three goals after the break. First, Bosnian Maja Jelcic crowned a fine move, including a one-two with Laura Frey, with the 1:0 (52'), before Spanish defender Maria Jimenez doubled the lead less than ten minutes later from a corner kick. Geraldine Ess rounded off Bern's perfect evening with a header to make it 3-0.

The in-form Swiss champions, who have won their last seven games, will welcome the Czech Republic, who lead the domestic league with 10 wins from 10 games, for the second leg next Wednesday.

You might also be interested in

More from this section

Venue announced. Semi-finals and final of Euro 2028 at Wembley in London

Venue announcedSemi-finals and final of Euro 2028 at Wembley in London

"Times" reportsGuardiola about to leave Manchester City?

Contract until summer 2027. GC signs Austrian Maximilian Ullmann

Contract until summer 2027GC signs Austrian Maximilian Ullmann

Cost: 175 US dollars. FIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

Cost: 175 US dollarsFIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

World Cup qualification. Italy threaten the play-offs again - Germany also trembling

World Cup qualificationItaly threaten the play-offs again - Germany also trembling