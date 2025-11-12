YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst can be very optimistic about the second leg. Picture: Keystone

The YB women take a big step towards the quarter-finals of the newly introduced European Cup. The Bernese women won the first leg of the round of 16 at Sparta Prague 3:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three newcomers provided the three goals after the break. First, Bosnian Maja Jelcic crowned a fine move, including a one-two with Laura Frey, with the 1:0 (52'), before Spanish defender Maria Jimenez doubled the lead less than ten minutes later from a corner kick. Geraldine Ess rounded off Bern's perfect evening with a header to make it 3-0.

The in-form Swiss champions, who have won their last seven games, will welcome the Czech Republic, who lead the domestic league with 10 wins from 10 games, for the second leg next Wednesday.

