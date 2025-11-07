Lisa Josten shoots YB to victory. Imago

YB win the cup round of 16 against GC 2:1 thanks to two late goals from Malaurie Granges and Lisa Josten.

Patrick Lämmle

Noémie Potier gave GC the lead in the 59th minute in the Wankdorf, but the YB women hit back twice in the thick fog. In the hard-fought Cup match, Granges scored in the 86th minute to make it 1-1 before Josten turned things around in stoppage time.

Servette Chênois also reached the quarter-finals after a 5-0 win against lower-ranked Wil.

YB Women - GC 2:1 (0:0) - Wankdorf. - 745 spectators. - SR Paul Henchoz.

Goals: 59. Potier 0:1. 86. Granges 1:1. 91. Josten 2:1.

YB: Ackermann - Frey, Schlup, Tramezzani (66. Jimenez), Meister (46. Dysli) - Kohler (79. Ragusa) - Münger (94. Remy), Kuehn - Josten, Jelcic (66. Ess), Granges.

GC: Kozal - Touriss, Cazalla Garcia, Nicoli (63. Egli), Müller - Lushimba Bilombi - Looser, Krasniqi (90. Ljustina), Potier (63. Pinto De Almeida) - Mckenna, Arcangeli (79. Kannady).

Caution: 96. Egli (foul).

Remarks: YB without Waeber, Rautiainen, Brunholt, Chalatsogianni , Varenne (injured), Fontaine, Reinauer, Schwarz (not available) and Vonnez (not in the squad).