  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Late turnaround The YB women advance to the Cup quarter-finals after beating GC

Patrick Lämmle

8.11.2025

Lisa Josten shoots YB to victory.
Lisa Josten shoots YB to victory.
Imago

YB win the cup round of 16 against GC 2:1 thanks to two late goals from Malaurie Granges and Lisa Josten.

08.11.2025, 00:00

08.11.2025, 00:01

Noémie Potier gave GC the lead in the 59th minute in the Wankdorf, but the YB women hit back twice in the thick fog. In the hard-fought Cup match, Granges scored in the 86th minute to make it 1-1 before Josten turned things around in stoppage time.

Servette Chênois also reached the quarter-finals after a 5-0 win against lower-ranked Wil.

Telegram

YB Women - GC 2:1 (0:0) - Wankdorf. - 745 spectators. - SR Paul Henchoz.
Goals: 59. Potier 0:1. 86. Granges 1:1. 91. Josten 2:1.
YB: Ackermann - Frey, Schlup, Tramezzani (66. Jimenez), Meister (46. Dysli) - Kohler (79. Ragusa) - Münger (94. Remy), Kuehn - Josten, Jelcic (66. Ess), Granges.
GC: Kozal - Touriss, Cazalla Garcia, Nicoli (63. Egli), Müller - Lushimba Bilombi - Looser, Krasniqi (90. Ljustina), Potier (63. Pinto De Almeida) - Mckenna, Arcangeli (79. Kannady).
Caution: 96. Egli (foul).
Remarks: YB without Waeber, Rautiainen, Brunholt, Chalatsogianni , Varenne (injured), Fontaine, Reinauer, Schwarz (not available) and Vonnez (not in the squad).

More women's soccer

The precious joker scores. Embolo scores Rennes to victory in Paris

The precious joker scoresEmbolo scores Rennes to victory in Paris

Bundesliga. Joker Isaac Schmidt celebrates a last-minute win with Bremen against Wolfsburg

BundesligaJoker Isaac Schmidt celebrates a last-minute win with Bremen against Wolfsburg

Challenge League. Yverdon pick up a point at Xamax ++ Rapperswil lose in front of Shaqiri's eyes

Challenge LeagueYverdon pick up a point at Xamax ++ Rapperswil lose in front of Shaqiri's eyes

A clean sheet against South Korea. Swiss U17s set course for the knockout phase

A clean sheet against South KoreaSwiss U17s set course for the knockout phase

"It makes me sad"Okafor is severely disappointed with national team coach Yakin and the SFA