Happy YB women: The Swiss champions reach the round of 16 in the Europa Cup. Keystone

The Young Boys women have reached the last 16 of the newly created Europa Cup, the second-highest European competition in club football.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a 2-0 home win in the first leg, the Swiss champions also won the second leg against record Bosnian champions SFK 2000 Sarajevo. Jana Kohler scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute, around half an hour after coming on as a substitute. She benefited from a moment of uncertainty on the part of the opposing goalkeeper.

The draw on Friday at 1 p.m. at UEFA headquarters in Nyon will decide which opponent awaits the Bernese in the next round. The round of 16 matches will be played on November 11/12 (first legs) and November 19/20 (second legs).