Swiss Cup The YB women beat Basel to reach the final

SDA

21.2.2026 - 20:20

The YB players are happy about the victory after extra time
Keystone

The YB women are the first finalists in the Swiss Cup. The Swiss champions beat FC Basel 2:1 at home in the Wankdorf after extra time.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 20:55

In the final on March 29 in Winterthur, YB will face either FC Zurich or Servette Chênois.

Coumba Sow gave Basel the lead in the 17th minute, but YB had the answer before the break. German Lisa Josten made it 1:1, and substitute Audrey Remy was on hand to score the winner after Maja Jelcic had hit the post.

YB will be looking for their first cup win since 2001 at the Schützenwiese at the end of March. The cup winners of the last four years, Zurich and Servette Chênois, will face each other on Sunday.

