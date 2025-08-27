Swiss champions YB can still hope to qualify for the Champions League - thanks to a penalty goal from captain Stephanie Waeber Keystone

The Young Boys women can still hope to qualify for the Champions League. They have reached the final of the 2nd qualifying round mini-tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the semi-final in Paphos, Cyprus, the Bernese women won 1:0 against the locals Apollon Limassol, with captain Stephanie Waeber scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

In the final, the YB women will face the Danish champions Fortuna Hjörring or the Scottish champions Hibernian Edinburgh on Saturday evening, also in Paphos. To qualify for the Champions League, they also need to win the third qualifying round, which will be played in September in a first and second leg.

Against Limassol, YB struggled for a long time to convert their superiority on the field into something countable. In the end, it took a foul on Laura Frey in what should have been a harmless situation to give the Swiss champions the win.