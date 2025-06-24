The Swiss champions also want to have something to celebrate in the Champions League Keystone

The Young Boys women's team know their opponents in the qualifiers for the new Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss champions will initially face Apollon Limassol from Cyprus in the second qualifying round. Their second opponent will be either Fortuna Hjörring from Denmark or the Scottish team Hibernian. This was the result of the draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Tuesday.

The first and second qualifying rounds will be held in the form of small tournaments with four teams with semi-finals and finals. The second round matches are scheduled for Wednesday, August 27 and Saturday, August 30. The winner will advance to the third and final round, in which the teams will compete for a place in the new Champions League in the traditional format with a first and second leg.

The teams eliminated in the second qualifying round, as well as the second and third-placed teams in the first round groups, are guaranteed a place in the newly created second European competition in women's club football, the Women's Europa Cup. The Europa Cup is played in a pure knockout format and consists of six rounds - first round, second round, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, all of which are played in first and second legs. In the first (qualifying) round, Grasshoppers, the runners-up in the Super League and losing finalists, will also be involved.

As in the men's competition, the new Champions League concept provides for a league phase with 18 teams instead of a group stage in the first part, with two more than in the previous form. Each team will play six matches, three at home and three away. The ranking will be based on a uniform ranking list. The teams in the top four places will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams in places 5 to 12 will decide the remaining four places among themselves in play-offs with a first and second leg.