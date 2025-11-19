YB's Maja Jelcic cannot hide her disappointment after the bitter round of 16 exit from the Europa Cup Keystone

The Young Boys women's team go down against Sparta Prague in the newly introduced Europa Cup. After winning 3:0 away from home, the Bernese team lost the second leg of the round of 16 0:4 and were eliminated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Imke Wübbenhorst's team, which had previously celebrated eight wins in a row in all competitions and had not conceded a goal in the three previous games in the Europa Cup, had a poor day in Wankdorf. The visitors led 2-0 after just 18 minutes, and after a further goal from the Czech side, Bern's cushion from the first leg was already gone after 36 minutes.

Although the YB women created some good chances in the second half, the next blow came in stoppage time. Michaela Khyrova sank a free kick into the Bern goal from just under 20 meters, sealing the Swiss champions' elimination.