  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Disappointment in the Europa Cup YB women lose 3-0 against Sparta Prague and are eliminated

SDA

19.11.2025 - 20:16

YB's Maja Jelcic cannot hide her disappointment after the bitter round of 16 exit from the Europa Cup
YB's Maja Jelcic cannot hide her disappointment after the bitter round of 16 exit from the Europa Cup
Keystone

The Young Boys women's team go down against Sparta Prague in the newly introduced Europa Cup. After winning 3:0 away from home, the Bernese team lost the second leg of the round of 16 0:4 and were eliminated.

Keystone-SDA

19.11.2025, 20:16

19.11.2025, 20:26

Coach Imke Wübbenhorst's team, which had previously celebrated eight wins in a row in all competitions and had not conceded a goal in the three previous games in the Europa Cup, had a poor day in Wankdorf. The visitors led 2-0 after just 18 minutes, and after a further goal from the Czech side, Bern's cushion from the first leg was already gone after 36 minutes.

Although the YB women created some good chances in the second half, the next blow came in stoppage time. Michaela Khyrova sank a free kick into the Bern goal from just under 20 meters, sealing the Swiss champions' elimination.

More from the department

The rumor mill is churning. Will Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?

The rumor mill is churningWill Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?

Opening in spring 2030?. Sion President Constantin plans hotel complex on Lake Lugano

Opening in spring 2030?Sion President Constantin plans hotel complex on Lake Lugano

"Mystery box ordered on the internet"Adventurous explanation: BVB star Adeyemi on his illegal possession of weapons

Nati testimonials from the World Cup qualifiers. Embolo is the best - but the big winner is someone else

Nati testimonials from the World Cup qualifiersEmbolo is the best - but the big winner is someone else