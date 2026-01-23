The YB women's team misses out on the Champions League. The Bernese women lost 3-4 to the Austrian team from St. Pölten in the second qualifying round.

In their first match at the mini-tournament in St. Pölten, YB was undone by a slow start. After 39 minutes, last season’s Swiss Cup and playoff finalist was trailing 0–3. Goals by Laura Frey before halftime and a brace by Maja Jelcic after the break weren’t enough to fully make up for the early deficit, as St. Pölten had extended their lead to 4–2 in the meantime.

On Saturday, YB will play for third place in this qualifying group. A win against SeaSters Odessa from Ukraine would send Coach Imke Wübbenhorst’s team through to the first qualifying round of the Europa Cup. A loss would bring their Europa Cup season to a premature end.