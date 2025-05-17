Imke Wübbenhorst and her team are under pressure in the second leg of the final Keystone

The championship title in the Women's Super League will be decided in Bern on Saturday. The YB women are under pressure in the second leg of the play-off final against Grasshoppers.

Thanks to a late goal from Géraldine Ess in the 90th minute, GC won the first leg 1:0 last Sunday at the Letzigrund. The second leg will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Wankdorf Stadium.

If the YB women with coach Imke Wübbenhorst still want to live up to their role as favorites and crown their successful season to date with their second championship title after the one 14 years ago, they will be challenged. Against the Grasshoppers, who were tactically well set up by former GC player João Paiva, the qualification winners were surprisingly harmless in the first leg. Only in the final phase, when Athena Kuehn hit the crossbar, did they create any notable chances.

After the somewhat poor atmosphere in the sparsely filled Letzigrund, the YB women will not lack support on Saturday. Over 7000 tickets have already been sold through the club's ticket store during the week.

It would be the first championship title for the GC women - and it would be a minor sensation. If the championship had not been played in a play-off format since the 2021/22 season, the Grasshoppers' coup would have been unthinkable. The Zurich side only finished 6th in the qualifiers.