The YB women are well on their way to their first Super League play-off final. With a final spurt, the Bernese women won the semi-final first leg at FC Zurich 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich side led 1-0 at their Utogrund home ground until a quarter of an hour before the end. The lead should have been clearer given the cup winners' superiority, but FCZ missed too many good chances to score. Only the young Hungarian Borbala Vincze was able to beat YB goalie Tamara Biedermann, who was not always sure-footed.

Zurich's lack of efficiency took its revenge. Athena Kühn twice profited from mistakes by the FCZ defense around keeper Noemi Benz (76' and 81'), before Iman Beney made it 3:1 in stoppage time to further improve the starting position of the Bernese qualification winners.

The second leg will take place next Saturday in the Wankdorf.