Jaouen Hadjam twists his ankle in a duel with Gustavo Sangare. Keystone

In a difficult season so far, Jaouen Hadjam has been one of Young Boys' best players. Now, however, the attacking left-back is in danger of being ruled out. He was substituted injured at the Africa Cup.

Jan Arnet

Hadjam was in the starting eleven for Vladimir Petkovic's team in Algeria's 1-0 win over Burkina Faso, but had to leave the field in the 13th minute. He suffered an unfortunate twist in a tackle in the opening minutes and initially tried to play on, but then had to be substituted.

It is still unclear how serious the 22-year-old's injury is and whether he will be able to play again at the Africa Cup. The Young Boys hope that their left-back will be available again in mid-January. YB will start the second half of the season against Lausanne on January 17.

In the meantime, Hadjam has spoken out on Instagram. In his story, he writes: "This jersey is worth all the sacrifices. Even though I'm injured, my heart remains on the pitch with the team and the Algerian people. The work has already begun to come back stronger."