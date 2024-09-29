Liberation blow my ass! One week after the 4:1 win in Winterthur, YB lose again. 0:1 against GC - the champions remain winless at home. The Bernese are correspondingly miffed after the defeat.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Setback for YB: The champions lose 1-0 at home to GC and fail to take a step out of the basement in the table.

Patrick Rahmen thus remains winless after his fourth league home game with YB. Only Christian Gross has achieved this before him in Bern.

"I have no explanation for the first half. We imagined it to be completely different," said Rahmen to blue Sport.

The big highlight in the Champions League for the Bernese will be the away game in Barcelona on Tuesday. blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League games live. Show more

The Young Boys naturally had a very different idea of the dress rehearsal before the Champions League clash in Barcelona on Tuesday. After the 1-0 defeat against GC, the Bernese remain stuck in the bottom of the table. The Hoppers won in Bern for the first time since 2017.

The match underlined Young Boys' surprising weakness at home on their artificial turf, with the champions losing for the second time in their fourth game at home this season and thus conceding as many home defeats in the Super League as in their previous 41 league games at the Wankdorf.

Other facts show just how deep the Bernese are in crisis. Six points after eight games - Bern's weakest ever start to a Super League season. In Super League history, only one reigning champion has had fewer points after the first eight games than YB currently have (FC Zurich 2022/23, 2 points).

"We have to come closer together as a team"

The Young Boys were also unlucky against GC, with Giotto Morandi's deflected arcing shot landing in the goal in the 4th minute. "That suits our situation. The first shot is a goal against," said YB goalie David von Ballmoos to blue Sport after the game.

He continued: "We then didn't manage to become compelling and made mistakes in the game that we have to put right. We started the second half well, but couldn't keep up the pressure until the end, for which we would have deserved something countable."

How will the Bernese find a way out of the crisis? "It's a very difficult situation at the moment, we don't have to sugarcoat it. We know that we have to come closer together as a team. We need everyone to take personal responsibility," said von Ballmoos.

Rahmen's horror record

It is the next setback for new coach Patrick Rahmen, who has recently been given some breathing space after his horrendous false start in Bern (3 league defeats at the start) with the Champions League qualification and the first league win. After Christian Gross (2011/12), Rahmen is only the second YB coach not to win in his first four Super League home games.

"I have no explanation for the first half. We imagined it to be completely different. Of course, conceding an early goal was a blow. But it's disappointing that we didn't manage anything after that until the break," said an annoyed Rahmen after the game. The second half was a little better, but not as he would have liked.

"We know that we're under pressure. That can't be an excuse. We have enough quality to do better," Rahmen made clear. "The fact that we were so passive shouldn't happen to us. It's disappointing that we played like that against GC today."

Thriller against Barça on Tuesday

The setback for YB comes just before the supposed highlight of the season - the Champions League match against FC Barcelona (21:00 live on blue Sport).

How are the Bernese team now looking ahead to Tuesday's showdown? "It's not a nice feeling today, but from tomorrow we have to look ahead," says Cedric Itten. "We still have so many games left, we're looking forward to the Champions League."

After all, Barça also failed their dress rehearsal for the clash against YB. Hansi Flick's team suffered a 4-2 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday evening.