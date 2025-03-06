In the 250th anniversary episode of the football talk show Heimspiel, skiing legend Bernhard Russi reveals that he advised his buddy Matthias Hüppi not to accept the presidency of St.Gallen.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you St. Gallen president Matthias Hüppi and skiing legend Bernhard Russi are guests in the 250th broadcast of the football talk show Heimspiel.

The two friends have commented on countless ski races together for many years on SRF. The two make a mini TV comeback in the blue Sport studio.

Among other things, Russi reveals that he advised his companions against becoming FCSG boss. Show more

Matthias Hüppi began his career as a presenter on Swiss television in 1981. Soon after, the upbeat man from eastern Switzerland was commentating on ski races together with Olympic champion Bernhard Russi. For around thirty years (1985-2017), the duo delighted TV viewers with their expertise and eloquence.

The two men were a perfect match, which was evident even on the screens. Hüppi and Russi graced the 250th episode of the football talk show Heimspiel.

The chemistry between the two is also palpable in their conversation with presenter Stefan Eggli and blue Sport editor-in-chief Andy Böni. But when the topic of FC St.Gallen comes up, things suddenly get emotional. Russi recounts how Hüppi informed him that he could join FCSG as president.

"The reverse happened"

"It was two or three days - or a week later - when you told me that. Then I said - that's not possible. You can't get into the shark tank, you don't fit in there. You'll sink," warned Russi.

But Hüppi didn't listen to his buddy and embarked on a new adventure after a good 35 years at SRF. In mid-January 2018, he became full-time president in St.Gallen. It has been a successful chapter so far: the now 66-year-old enjoys a high reputation both internally and among fans for his can-do qualities.

Russi is glad to have made a mistake. "As we all know, the reverse happened. He feels absolutely fine," summarizes the man from Uri. He also pays Hüppi - "I've given him enough shit during these 30, 31 years" - a big compliment for his courageous decision.

"What Matthias has done here is certainly fantastic for the region, but also very good for Swiss football," emphasizes Russi, who is now a shareholder in the Espen himself, and adds: "Also because this kind of thinking and this kind of behaviour comes in."

