The transfer window in Europe's top leagues is closed. However, various top footballers are still available on a free transfer, including world and European champions and Champions League winners. If you don't make a move, it's your own fault.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The transfer window in the top European leagues closed on August 30. In Switzerland, it is still open until September 9.

Various footballers are currently without a contract, including European Championship players, Champions League winners and World and European champions. They can still join a club.

No transfer fee has to be paid for the players. However, many of them are likely to put a significant strain on the salary account. Show more

Goal

Market value: 1.5 million euros Keylor Navas

After a brief spell with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, the long-serving Real and PSG goalkeeper recently played in Paris again, but last season he was mostly on the bench instead of in goal. The 37-year-old has been without a club since June 1. Negotiations with the Italian club AC Monza came to nothing during the summer break.

Defense

Market value: 8 million euros Joel Matip

Joel Matip moved from Schalke 04 to Liverpool in 2016. Under Jürgen Klopp, he won the championship and the Champions League, among others. He will celebrate his 33rd birthday on August 8 - will he be offered a new contract as a present? Bayer Leverkusen are said to be interested.

Market value: 5 million euros Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels became world champion with Germany in 2014, before and after which he won many titles with Bayern Munich and Dortmund. Last season, the 35-year-old reached the Champions League final with BVB, but was defeated by Real Madrid. He no longer has a future in Dortmund and was also not called up for the European Championship. However, Hummels has proven that he can still play at the top level and there are various interested parties.

Market value: 2.5 million euros Sergio Ramos

Although the 38-year-old's best years are behind him, his experience can still be worth its weight in gold for any team. Last season, he played 37 games for Sevilla, scoring 7 goals and setting up one - as a central defender. Ramos has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid, became world champion with Spain in 2010 and also won several titles with PSG.

The fact that Ramos does not want to hang up his football boots just yet despite his advanced age is shown by videos that the 38-year-old diligently shares on Instagram. There you can see how the Spaniard keeps himself fit (probably for future appearances).

Market value: 2.2 million euros Ezgjan Alioski

The versatile North Macedonian-Swiss defensive player moved from Lugano to Leeds United in 2017, where he was one of the team's mainstays for four years. He then played for Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia for a year before moving to Fenerbahce Istanbul for a season and returning to Al-Ahli for another year. The 32-year-old has been without a club since this summer. Could he be returning to Switzerland soon?

Midfield

Market value: 10 million euros André Gomes

The former Barcelona midfielder moved to English club Everton for €25 million in 2019. Gomes never really found his feet there. After failing to make an impact as a loan player at Lille, he was given just under 500 minutes in the Premier League last season. His contract expired on July 1 and was not renewed.

Market value: 35 million euros Adrien Rabiot

The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals of the European Championship with France and was runner-up in the 2022 World Cup. Rabiot made 227 appearances for PSG and 212 for Juve. His contract with the Turin club has now expired and one thing is clear: Rabiot will certainly have no problems finding a new top club.

Market value: 5 million euros Dele Alli

Once celebrated as one of the greatest midfield talents in the world of football, the 28-year-old midfielder has since become very quiet. During his heyday at Tottenham Hotspur, Dele Alli's market value in 2018 was an incredible 100 million euros. Six years later and after stints at Everton and Besiktas Istanbul, his market value is now just €5 million. He is currently available on a free transfer.

Striker

Market value: 10 million euros Anthony Martial

Martial is an outstanding footballer, having scored 63 goals and set up 27 in 209 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League alone. However, the 28-year-old Frenchman has also been set back by injuries several times in his career. Perhaps a change of club is exactly what Martial needs to kick-start his career once again.

Market value: 8 million euros Wissam Ben Yedder

The team-mate of Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria captained Monaco last season and scored 20 goals in 34 games in all competitions. But now the 19-time French international and Monaco are likely to go their separate ways after five years. The 33-year-old can be an asset to any team, whether as a regular or a wild card.

Market value: 10 million euros Memphis Depay

Depay, who only made it to the semi-finals of the European Championships with the Netherlands, last played for Atlético Madrid. He has also played for Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven. The 30-year-old is a prolific scorer, even if he has not always impressed recently. In 98 international matches, he has scored 46 goals and set up 32, with one goal and one assist at the European Championships.

