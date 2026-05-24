FC St.Gallen are the 2026 Cup winners. KEYSTONE

FC St.Gallen celebrates the second cup victory in the club's history and wins its first title in 26 years. Quotes after the cup final against Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Matthias Hüppi

"I am extremely grateful. This cup title was a huge yearning for everyone here in the stadium, but also for those who watched the game in their thousands in St. Gallen. That is the greatest compliment.

It was a reflection of the season how we found a way back into the game after the red card. Coach Enno Maassen obviously found the right words. Watkowiak was devastated. I really felt sorry for him. It was then a matter of shaking it off immediately.

It was an extremely tough few weeks and months for me. I had a lot of balls in the air. FC St.Gallen is not always just the planet of the blessed, there are various forces at work here. My job as president is to stand up and use all the strength I have to keep the damage away from the club," the FCSG president told SRF.

Lukas Görtler

"It's unbelievable. I've already been here twice, and I cried at the end each time because it wasn't enough. I wanted it so badly. The whole region deserves this title so much after this season. We found a way again even after the red card. We were clearly the better team, even with one man less.

Doubt is the wrong word. I was convinced that we would win. But there was an annoyance, not because of the red card, but because of the chances we didn't take. It's annoying when you put yourself in a situation that is unnecessarily difficult," said the FCSG captain in an interview with SRF.

Lukas Watkowiak

"It was very emotional. A title is something special for the whole region. I hurt the team with the red card, but everyone came to me during the break and told me they'd pull through for me now. After all, I'd saved the team's ass twice during the Cup with two penalty shootout wins, and now they've saved my ass. We're just a great team," the St.Gallen goalkeeper, who saw red in the first half, told SRF.

Enrico Maassen

"We were extremely strong in the first half hour, then it got a bit difficult after the red card, but we've had to play short-handed several times this season and still managed to control the game. In that respect, it was a mirror image of this season.

There were goosebumps before, during and after the game. I think I need some time for myself, but I know what it means to people. It wasn't all pretty, but you don't play finals, you win finals," the FCSG coach told SRF.

Nicola Sutter

"I'm extremely proud of the team. To get this far as a lower league team is not a matter of course. St. Gallen were simply cleverer in the decisive moments. If you're one up for 45 minutes and still lose, then you simply don't deserve it.

They had the efficiency, unfortunately we didn't. I'm a bit sad, but also happy that we were able to experience it," said the Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy captain in an interview on SRF.

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