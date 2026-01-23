Two hearts beat in his chest, but a footballer has to choose one nation. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon and grew up in Switzerland, tells his story on "The Belonging".

Embolo and his goal against Cameroon "You feel like a hero - and a traitor at the same time"

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new series "The Belonging" by blue and Sky Switzerland tells the stories of Swiss footballers who are dual nationals.

The story of Breel Embolo is also told. The national team striker also explains why he always chose shirt number 36 at his clubs.

The most difficult international match for Embolo was the clash against Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup, as he says: "I had tears in my eyes during the national anthem."

Breel Embolo spent the first years of his life in Cameroon. He was born in the capital Yaoundé in February 1997. However, the national team striker does not have many memories of his childhood. Little Breel was three years old when his mother left Cameroon and moved to Switzerland.

"It was about two years before I was able to see her again," says Embolo. "Then I was allowed to leave Cameroon and see my mommy again. I didn't know where I was going or what Switzerland even was. The most important thing was that I could be with my mother again."

The reason for his shirt number 36

He joined FC Basel's juniors in 2010 and made his professional debut four years later at the age of 17 - under coach Murat Yakin. At that time, Embolo did not yet have a Swiss passport. He only got it a few weeks before his senior international debut in March 2015.

However, Embolo had long since put down roots in Kleinbasel. When he was allowed to choose his shirt number at FCB, he didn't just pick 36 - the bus to Kleinhüningen, in which the attacking player commuted year after year between school, home and the football pitch, has the number 36. "This number means so much to me. It gives me strength and security. I try to get this number at every club."

Poaching attempts from Samuel Eto'o

The Cameroonian football association tried to recruit Embolo early on when he was still playing for the juniors. Former international star Samuel Eto'o, now President of the Cameroonian Football Association, made it his personal mission to convince the striker to switch nations. And enticed him with a call-up for the 2014 World Cup.

"I knew that I could immediately play with the big boys at Cameroon. On the other hand, there was Switzerland - and I had no guarantee that I would be able to play for the senior team," recalls Embolo. It was "one of the most difficult decisions of my life".

Embolo was just 17 years old when he signed for the SFA. "It wasn't a decision against Cameroon, but one for Switzerland. Because this country has given me everything. All the memories I have come from Switzerland. I wanted to choose the country where I feel comfortable and at home." Nevertheless, Embolo does not forget his roots. "I had to give up my Cameroonian passport. But I'm still from Cameroon."

A goal that hurts

Today, twelve years later, Embolo already has 87 international caps to his name. The most difficult was the opening game of the 2022 World Cup - against Cameroon. "All eyes were on me. I had tears in my eyes during the national anthem. I didn't even have that when my children were born." At that moment, all the emotions came flooding back. Embolo realized that he was now playing against the country in which he was born.

Breel Embolo's "jubilation" after his goal against Cameroon. imago

And it came as it had to: Embolo scored the goal to make it 1:0 for Switzerland and give the national team victory. The striker refrained from celebrating and almost apologized to his opponents for the goal. "I had tears in my eyes again, just like during the anthem," Embolo recalls. "For me, that was the highlight of my career."

There was criticism nonetheless - from Cameroon, but also from Switzerland for his apologetic gesture. Embolo: "You feel like a traitor, but also a hero. That's the dirty thing about this game."

The dual nationality debate is omnipresent in football, especially in Switzerland. Players such as Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Ivan Rakitic and Albian Hajdari have had to decide which nation they want to play for. In the documentary "The Belonging", the footballers talk about this big decision. Stream episode 3 now on blue Play and Sky.