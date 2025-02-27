FC Zurich and Young Boys face off in the Swiss Cup today. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz explains at the press conference what will be important against the Swiss champions.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich face Young Boys in the Swiss Cup at the Letzigrund.

In the press conference one day before the match, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz explains what his team still needs to improve.

When asked about the pressure, Moniz says: "The pressure is here every day, we have to be able to deal with it. Otherwise you don't have to play for us." Show more

The last match of the Cup quarter-finals is a thriller between FC Zurich and Young Boys at 8.30pm today at the Letzigrund.

At the press conference, Moniz said of the cup quarter-final against champions YB: "This week is do or die. The game against YB is fifty-fifty." Moniz praises YB as a good opponent, but also knows what he wants to do better with his FC Zurich: "The most important thing is that we are better on the ball. Our possession was often too far back. We have to strike between midfield and attack."

Moniz has focused above all on creativity: "When I watch the training sessions, we are world champions in creativity. But we still have to prove that in the game." For creative players, it is often a question of whether they remain token players, i.e. average, or take the next step. Players like Zuber or Mendy show that: "It's always about technique and game intelligence. We try to develop that. But up front, as a coach you depend on who shoots the ball in," says Moniz.

This season, the decisive player in attack is still missing. Moniz is therefore calling for more concreteness in attack. Possession of the ball alone is not enough.

The pressure comes from within, not from outside

In the Super League, FC Zurich are only in 8th place, but are just six points behind the leading quartet in the extremely exciting championship race. He has never experienced anything like this before, says Moniz, adding: "It's a tradition here at FCZ: the greater the pressure, the more we grow."

The shortest route to Europe, which is what Canepa is calling for, is definitely the Cup. When asked whether this adds to the pressure, Moniz says: "The pressure is here every day, we have to be able to deal with it. Otherwise you don't have to play for us. My duty is to take away the negative pressure." However, the FCZ coach also thinks that the team is sometimes still too tense, which could have something to do with pressure.

However, the pressure doesn't come from outside, but from within: "You want to win everything and be number 1 for yourself. That's your own drive. And all the players have to go along with it. You have to ignore the pressure from outside, otherwise I would be gray or have no hair left," says Moniz.

How fit is world champion Mendy?

New signing Benjamin Mendy made his debut for FC Zurich against Yverdon. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute, he set up Jahnoah Markelo's winning goal. Moniz says about the personnel: "You can see his hunger. It was illogical to bring him on after half a year without playing against Yverdon. But he did it. He brought us three points."

Can Mendy start against YB? Moniz leaves it open, explaining that the Frenchman is around 70 percent physically, but 120 percent mentally. Moniz enthuses: "Mendy talks to people, takes the young players on board. They're characters that are hardly there these days. Everyone is too busy with themselves. You can see that he shares his experience."

