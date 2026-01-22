Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo (center) scores a dream goal in the Champions League against Slavia Prague. KEYSTONE

The Champions League continued to thrill on Wednesday with numerous goals, surprising results and crazy scenes. Here are the highlights of the evening.

Tobias Benz

Szoboszlai's free-kick trick in Marseille

When a dangerous free-kick is taken, a player from the defending team often lies on the ground behind the wall. Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai shows why this can be a good idea when he puts his side ahead in Marseille with a cheeky low shot.

Olmo's hammer in Prague

Slavia Prague put up a tough fight against FC Barcelona. After taking an early 1:0 lead and equalizing at 2:2, Barça attacker Dani Olmo has seen enough. Without compromise, he hammered the Catalans 3:2 in front in the 63rd minute to put Barça on course for victory.

Pavlidis' penalty miss in Turin

Benfica Lisbon are awarded a penalty kick by the VAR at 0-2 on the road at Juventus Turin. Vangeli Pavlidis had the chance to fire the Portuguese side back into the game from eleven meters out in the 81st minute. However, things did not go according to plan ...