Philipp Köhn saves the penalty from PSG star Vitinha. KEYSTONE

The knockout phase of the Champions League has begun. In the first four first legs of the play-off round, the top flight will deliver plenty of action as usual on Tuesday. The best scenes in the video.

Tobias Benz

Köhn saves penalty against PSG star Vitinha

Moncao take an early 2-0 lead against PSG and dream of a big surprise. Also because Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn makes a strong save from the spot against Vitinha. In the end, however, Köhn, Zakaria and Co. were unable to secure victory. PSG go into the second leg with a lead after the 3:2 away win.

Vini's magical goal overshadowed by mega-drama

Mega chaos ensues in Lisbon after Real star Vinicius scores the winning goal. It is somewhat forgotten that the goal itself was undoubtedly the goal of the evening.

Bernhard Heusler reveals what he has to do with Odermatt and von Allmen

Bernhard Heusler, a guest in the blue Sport Studio, is a member of the Co-Presidium of Schweizer Sporthilfe, which supports numerous young Swiss sporting talents. A few years ago, two exceptional players also benefited from this valuable support: Marco Odermatt and Franjo von Allmen.

The highlights of the first four play-off first legs