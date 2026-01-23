The storied club AC Milan and all of Italy are bidding farewell to Franco Baresi, one of the greatest libero players in soccer history. The Milan legend died at the age of 66.

Italy Bids Farewell to Baresi "You will always be with us, even when you are no longer among us"

Franco Baresi was many things in his lifetime. Italy’s answer to Emperor Franz, World Champion, European Cup winner, and Milanista of the Century. Now, the Italian defensive icon has died at the age of 66. “It is incredibly difficult to announce the loss of a man who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan,” the storied club said in a statement.

Giovanni Malagò, president of the Italian Football Federation, called Baresi, the longtime Milan defender, “an extraordinary player.” Malagò explained that Baresi had “worn only two jerseys throughout his entire career: that of Milan and the blue one of the Italian national team.” “A romantic decision that rightly won him a place in the hearts of fans and millions of Italians.”

The *Gazzetta dello Sport* paid a particularly emotional tribute to Baresi. “You will live on forever, even though you are no longer with us,” read an obituary. “A life of unwavering loyalty, cut short by an illness that forced Franco to wage a tireless battle in recent years—a battle he fought with his head held high.”

Baresi died early Friday morning, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. His last public appearance was at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in early February at Milan's San Siro Stadium.

picture alliance / dpa

As early as Wednesday, false reports of his death had been circulating. Even Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini had fallen for the false reports and offered his condolences on X. The Rossoneri immediately denied the reports but stated that Baresi was going through “a difficult and delicate phase.” According to the newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport,” citing sources close to him, Baresi underwent surgery last year for a lung nodule.

Born in Travagliato, northern Italy, Baresi was an icon in the black-and-red jersey of the proud Milan club for about 20 years. He played for the club from 1978 to 1997—he never played for any other club throughout his entire career. He won the European Cup (later the Champions League) three times and the league title six times. He played in 719 official matches for Milan; only Paolo Maldini has played in more. His jersey number 6 was retired after his career ended, and he was voted Milan’s Player of the Century in a poll. Baresi is considered one of the greatest libero players in soccer history.

Italy's "Emperor Franz" – Comparisons with Beckenbauer

The Italian won the World Cup title with the national team in 1982, even though he didn’t play. After finishing third at the 1990 World Cup on home soil, he reached the World Cup final once again with Italy in 1994, facing Brazil. In the penalty shootout, he was the first to take a shot, but his attempt sailed over the goal. In the end, Brazil celebrated, while Baresi wept bitter tears.

picture-alliance / dpa

Because of his technical finesse and game intelligence, Baresi was often compared to Franz Beckenbauer—his great idol. This earned him the illustrious nickname “Kaiser Franz.” Baresi was at the peak of his career in the late 1980s, when he formed a legendary defensive line alongside Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Mauro Tassotti and, under coach Arrigo Sacchi, dominated European soccer.

City rival Inter pays tribute to Baresi

He had almost ended up with city rival Inter Milan. Together with his older brother Giuseppe, he had tried out for the Nerazzurri. Giuseppe was offered a contract and played for Inter for about 15 years. Franco, however, was considered too slight, so he tried his luck with Milan. Inter honored Baresi in X as “a key figure in the great battles of the Milan Derby and one of the personalities who most strongly shaped the history of this rivalry.”

After his playing career, Baresi remained loyal to Milan, first becoming a youth coach and subsequently holding various other positions at the club. Until recently, he served as vice president of the storied club.

It’s always a sad day for football when one of the all time greats pass away, and that’s exactly what Franco Baresi was.

I’ve always seen him as the greatest centre back I ever saw & the ultimate one club man 🔴⚫️

RIP Capitano ❤️ https://t.co/AS3D57it8i — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 31, 2026

Il 19 novembre 1995 ho esordito in Serie A contro il Milan. Avevo 17 anni e dall'altra parte c'era il capitano di quella squadra: Franco Baresi.



Per un ragazzo della mia età, trovarsi in campo contro campioni come lui era qualcosa di incredibile. Da quel giorno ho avuto ancora… pic.twitter.com/dxczczBvGw — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) July 31, 2026

La Storia del Milan è in lacrime per la scomparsa di Franco Baresi. Il suo esempio e la sua profondità saranno, per sempre come la sua maglia numero 6, parte integrante e fondamentale del DNA e del cammino di tutto il Club. Le condoglianze che AC Milan porge alla famiglia tutta… pic.twitter.com/a8wNOCUc2o — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

The day Franco Baresi retired from football ❤️🖤pic.twitter.com/SKSnBdpfRL — 90s Football (@90sfootball) July 31, 2026

Addio a Franco Baresi, protagonista delle grandi sfide del Derby di Milano e una delle figure che più hanno definito la storia della rivalità. Capitano, uomo squadra e bandiera del Milan, ha vissuto ogni confronto con l’Inter tra competizione e rispetto, dentro una sfida che ha… pic.twitter.com/huovhsR5gG — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) July 31, 2026

Ci sono persone che, con il loro talento, entrano nella storia. E altre che, con la loro umanità, vi restano per sempre. Franco Baresi è stato entrambe le cose. Classe, stile, leadership e rispetto dentro e fuori dal campo. Un esempio per generazioni di calciatori e tifosi, amato… — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 31, 2026

One of the greatest defenders of all time.



Here's Franco Baresi in the 1994 World Cup final at 34-years-old, putting in an incredible performance 24 days after suffering a severe meniscus tear that required surgery.



RIPpic.twitter.com/s8sPRil1Rs — 90s Football (@90sfootball) July 31, 2026

Diego Maradona after playing Milan in 1989 🗣️



“This shirt belongs to a great player, I think Franco Baresi is the best as a defender. This is a memory that I will keep for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/MaCFbLdj9q — 90s Football (@90sfootball) July 31, 2026