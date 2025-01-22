Young Boys also lose at Celtic after Benito's own goal - Gallery Loris Benito (left) scores an own goal in the 86th minute that decides the game Image: Keystone The late YB setback in one picture Image: Keystone Even with Giorgio Contini on the sidelines, YB cannot score in Europe this season Image: Keystone YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller saves a Scottish foul penalty in the first half Image: Keystone The Zurich native, who was promoted to number 1, provided further proof that Contini's decision is the right one Image: Keystone Young Boys also lose at Celtic after Benito's own goal - Gallery Loris Benito (left) scores an own goal in the 86th minute that decides the game Image: Keystone The late YB setback in one picture Image: Keystone Even with Giorgio Contini on the sidelines, YB cannot score in Europe this season Image: Keystone YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller saves a Scottish foul penalty in the first half Image: Keystone The Zurich native, who was promoted to number 1, provided further proof that Contini's decision is the right one Image: Keystone

Young Boys also lose their last away game in the Champions League. Against Celtic Glasgow, the long-brave team from Bern conceded a late goal to make it 0:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Not much was missing. Just a few minutes and Young Boys would have won their first point in the new Champions League at the seventh attempt. But in the end, it was the same as always in this botched European Cup campaign against Celtic Glasgow, and the Bernese were once again the losers after conceding a late goal. Loris Benito could only deflect a Scottish cross into his own goal as he attempted to save.

Celtic's home strength

It was a damper that did not really fit in with the Swiss champions' committed performance. Giorgio Contini had said the day before that the focus of this trip to Scotland was primarily to gain further experience, which should then help the team in its further development. The new YB coach knows that it would have been presumptuous to set his sights on any kind of result or even a points haul with the team. The Bernese have been too overwhelmed in their six appearances at the highest level of European football. And the Scots, who lead the domestic league by 13 points ahead of rivals Rangers, have been too strong at Celtic Park of late. The last defeat Celtic suffered at home dates back to December 2023.

In this respect, anything other than a clear home win for the Scots seemed unlikely. And it could well have turned out that way on this cool but dry evening. Marvin Keller had to pick the ball out of the net three times in the first half. However, the referee took all the goals back, twice because of an offside and once because of a previous foul.

Strong Keller

It was probably that little bit of luck that Young Boys had usually lacked in the top flight that now seemed to be on their side in their second-last appearance in this competition for the time being. At least until Benito's deflection. The longer the game went on, the more Young Boys ventured into attack. Alongside Joel Monteiro and Silvere Ganvoula, Darian Males in particular missed two excellent opportunities to score.

In addition to Fortuna, YB could also count on a strong Keller. The Zurich native, who was promoted to number 1, provided further proof that Contini's decision was the right one. The 22-year-old reacted strongly not only when Arne Engels missed a penalty before half-time.

In a week's time at home against Red Star Belgrade, YB will now be looking to bid an honorable farewell to the big stage. With a point, they could perhaps leave Slovan Bratislava in last place in the table.

Telegram and table:

Celtic Glasgow - Young Boys 1:0 (0:0)

60'411 spectators. - SR Saggi. - Goal: 86. Benito (own goal) 1:0.

Celtic Glasgow: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor (69. Valle); Engels (69. Paulo Bernardo), McGregor, Hatate; Kühn (90. Scales), Furuhashi (75. Idah), Maeda.

Young Boys: Keller; Athekame (84. Blum), Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Niasse (84. Lauper), Lakomy; Males (64. Chaiwa), Ugrinic, Monteiro (72. Colley); Ganvoula (64. Itten).

Remarks: 89th red card against Maeda (assault). 41st penalty saved by Engels. Cautions: 20 for Kühn, 45 for Ganvoula, 47 for Camara, 64 for Ugrinic, 83 for Benito.

Ranking: 1. Liverpool 7/21 (15:2). 2. FC Barcelona 7/18 (26:11). 3. Arsenal 7/16 (14:2). 4. Inter Milan 7/16 (8-1). 5. Atlético Madrid 7/15 (16:11). 6. AC Milan 7/15 (13:9). 7. Atalanta Bergamo 7/14 (18:4). 8. Bayer Leverkusen 7/13 (13/7). 9. Aston Villa 7/13 (9:4). 10. Monaco 7/13 (13/10). 11. Feyenoord Rotterdam 7/13 (17:15). 12. Lille 7/13 (11:9). 13. Brest 7/13 (10:8). 14. Borussia Dortmund 7/12 (19:11). 15. Bayern Munich 7/12 (17:11). 16. Real Madrid 7/12 (17:12). 17. Juventus Turin 7/12 (9:5). 18. Celtic Glasgow 7/12 (11:10). 19. PSV Eindhoven 7/11 (13:10). 20. FC Brugge 7/11 (6:8). 21. Benfica Lisbon 7/10 (14:12). 22. Paris Saint-Germain 7/10 (10:8). 23. Sporting Lisbon 7/10 (12:11). 24. VfB Stuttgart 7/10 (12:13). 25. Manchester City 7/8 (15:13). 26 Dinamo Zagreb 7/8 (10:18). 27. Shakhtar Donetsk 7/7 (7:13). 28. Bologna 7/5 (3:8). 29. Sparta Prague 7/4 (7:19). 30. RB Leipzig 7/3 (8:14). 31st Girona 7/3 (4:11). 32nd Red Star Belgrade 7/3 (12:22). 33 Sturm Graz 7/3 (4:14). 34. Salzburg 7/3 (4:23). 35. Slovan Bratislava 7/0 (6:24). 36. Young Boys 7/0 (3:23).