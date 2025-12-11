Gerardo Seoane needs points in the Europa League - but consistency is lacking Keystone

Gerardo Seoane returned to Young Boys at the end of October - since then, the Bernese have at least appeared more mature in the championship. Only in the Europa League do their performances still leave something to be desired.

Gerardo Seoane came, saw and won. When Young Boys first signed him for the 2018/19 season, he not only led the team to a successful title defense - he did the same in the two following years. In the 2020/21 season, YB won the title with a record lead of 31 points. He also won the Cup before Seoane left Bern for the Bundesliga in 2021 and moved to Bayer Leverkusen.

When everything no longer went as planned at YB under Giorgio Contini in the autumn and the club pulled the ripcord with his dismissal at the end of October, Seoane was the logical successor. After all, he was the last coach to ensure consistency in Bern.

Constant ups and downs

The 47-year-old from central Switzerland is expected to achieve this again. At the same time, Christoph Spycher, Chief of Sports, made it clear that no "miracles" can be expected from Seoane. "It's been an eventful start," Seoane summed up at the press conference ahead of the Europa League match against Lille.

By "eventful", the coach is referring to his team's ups and downs: Against FC Basel, the first match after his return, the result was a 0-0 draw - even though YB had to play with one man less for almost an entire half due to a red card.

This was followed by commanding victories against St. Gallen (4:1) and Winterthur (5:0). There didn't seem to be much left of the unsettled team that had gone down 5-0 against Lausanne-Sport a few weeks earlier. Only the 4:4 against Servette and the 0:2 against Sion last weekend were not enough to satisfy Seoane. "There was another regression recently, which we've seen more often this season. We don't always manage to show consistency," says Seoane.

The reason for this could be the large number of games that Young Boys are currently playing. "I've tried to put myself in the position of the team, which has had a game every three days for four months. I think physically and mentally there has been a decline," says Seoane, adding that this is normal.

"His grasp is enormous"

Exact progress is difficult to see at the moment and cannot always be transferred from training to the game. Christian Fassnacht, who is now experiencing Seoane for the second time as coach, nevertheless praises him. He told Blue Sport after the win against St. Gallen: "I think an incredible amount of him as a coach. Mainly in the tactical area. His grasp is enormous."

Defender Jaouen Hadjam echoed the same sentiments at the press conference on Wednesday afternoon: "He made changes. We conceded a lot of goals at the start, so Gerry brought more intensity." Step by step, Seoane's philosophy must now be adopted further.

Lille as the next test

Thursday evening is a good time to show that the team has taken another step in the right direction under the new coach. The Europa League matchday 6 is at home in the Wankdorf and the opponent is Lille.

While Seoane has ensured an upturn in fortunes in the league, this has so far failed to materialize in the second-highest international competition. 0:4 against PAOK Thessaloniki, who were superior in every respect, and 1:2 against Aston Villa, who are currently third in the Premier League.

A win against Lille is now almost imperative if YB want to keep their chances of reaching the Europa League play-offs. According to Seoane, compactness, increased communication and good defending are needed to achieve this. Although it is clear that Lille (currently fourth in Ligue 1) will not dominate for 90 minutes, the team should have the courage to play football. But: "We know that we need a very good performance tomorrow against a technically very good opponent," said Seoane.