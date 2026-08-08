Young Boys fell short of their third win in the third round of the Super League. Playing a man down in Lausanne, the Bernese team was unable to hold on to a 2-0 lead and conceded the equalizer—2-2—shortly before the final whistle.

As uneventful as the first 45 minutes were at the Stade de la Tuilière, the second half was all the more eventful.

When Cédric Zesiger put Young Boys ahead with a header three minutes after halftime, the game seemed to be going as expected. But instead of adding to their lead through Joël Monteiro, the Bern team—which had been clearly stronger after the break—suddenly found themselves a man down on the field. Edimilson Fernandes had struck Karim Sow in the thigh with the sole of his foot and was sent off by referee Anojen Kanagasingam.

But Lausanne was unable to capitalize on its numerical advantage at first. On the contrary, with a quarter of an hour left in the game, Dominik Pech—who had come on as a substitute just moments earlier—scored from a tight angle on a counterattack, seemingly sealing the victory for the visitors.

Florent Mollet, who had already scored a spectacular goal in Basel, brought the excitement back just two minutes later. Ultimately, it was Nathan Butler-Oyedeji who tied the game at 2-2 with a stunning curling shot from the edge of the penalty area just before the end of regulation time.

Omar Janneh almost turned the game around completely. But last season’s top scorer for Vaud once again came up short against the outstanding Marvin Keller. Janneh had already squandered two golden opportunities earlier in the match—in the first half, with just Keller to beat, he hit only the side netting, and shortly before the red card, the Bern goalkeeper made a strong save with his right foot to stop a shot from the 19-year-old.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport – Young Boys 2:2 (0:0)

7,766 spectators. – Referee: Kanagasingam. – Goals: 48. Zesiger (Sanches) 0–1. 75. Pech (Essende) 0–2. 77. Mollet (Koné) 1–2. 89. Butler-Oyedeji (Despotovic) 2–2.

Lausanne-Sport: Mastil; Bergvall (52. Bah Mendes), Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio (68. Butler-Oyedeji), Roche, Koné (83. Despotovic); Soppy, Janneh, Mollet.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (Schmidt, 68'), Wüthrich, Zesiger, Hadjam; Fernandes, Gigovic (86' Lauper); Sanches (68' Pech), Imeri (37' Fassnacht); Monteiro (86' Benito), Essende.

Notes: 58. Red card for Fernandes (serious foul). Yellow cards: 22. Imeri, 25. Blum, 61. Gigovic, 63. Custodio, 82. Bah Mendes, 95. Butler-Oyedeji.