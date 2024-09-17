Young Boys (Sandro Lauper) must take themselves to task after the opening defeat against Aston Villa Keystone

Young Boys clearly lose their first game in the Champions League phase. Coach Patrick Rahmen's team lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in the Wankdorf.

SDA

The result was clear in the end. Young Boys got off to a brisk start and were the more dangerous team in the opening phase. However, two hair-raising mistakes cost the Bernese side their deserved reward and put them on the losing track.

The Swiss champions made their first blunder in the 27th minute when they failed to deal with a corner. Youri Tielemans received the ball completely unmarked and was able to take it without any time pressure and score the opening goal for England with a well-placed shot.

Camara's gift

Aston Villa then made the most of their speed and repeatedly produced dangerous moves down the left flank. One of these led to 0:2 in the 38th minute, although the danger seemed to have been averted when Mohamed Ali Camara got to the ball. However, the defender lost track of the ball and played a completely unnecessary back pass to goalkeeper David von Ballmoos. Ollie Watkins intervened and was cleared by the YB goalkeeper. Jacob Ramsey then only had to slot the ball into the empty goal.

The video assistant saved the Bernese from an even clearer result. In the run-up to the supposed 0:3 through Watkins shortly before the break and Jhon Duran's goal ten minutes before the end, the hand of an Englishman was in play in each case, which is why both goals did not count.

Strong start from YB

Until the opening goal, the visitors had only one chance worth mentioning. While the traditional club from the island had more possession, the Bernese had the opportunities. Filip Ugrinic and Ebrima Colley were particularly noticeable in the first 20 minutes. Colley alone came close to scoring a deserved opening goal on three occasions. However, he either just missed the ball (11'), failed to beat Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (12') or saw the ball fly just over the goal (22').

The unfortunate setback brought uncertainty back into the team, which Rahmen had changed five positions compared to the cup game in Vevey. Although the team at the bottom of the Super League table always tried hard, they were only rarely able to embarrass the England defense, which did not always look solid. Silvère Ganvoula failed to beat Martinez around 20 minutes before the end. It was to be Bern's only noteworthy action in the second half.

At the other end, David von Ballmoos saved his team from an even clearer verdict with a strong save from Jacob Ramsey. But even the captain had no chance against Amadou Onana's powerful finish four minutes from time.

Young Boys - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:2)

31'500 spectators (sold out). - SR Kabakov (BUL). - Goals: 27 Tielemans (McGinn) 0:1. 38 Ramsey (Watkins) 0:2. 86 Onana (Tielemans) 0:3.

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam (63. Conte); Niasse (46. Elia), Lauper; Monteiro (83. Itten), Ugrinic, Colley (62. Virginius); Ganvoula (83. Males).

Aston Villa: Martínez; Bogarde (46. Diego Carlos), Konsa, Torres, Digne (87. Barkley); Onana, Tielemans (87. Maatsen); McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey (87. Buendía); Watkins (60. Duran).

Comments: Cautions: 33rd Niasse, 46th Lauper, 54th Elia, 79th Monteiro, 79th Duran.

SDA