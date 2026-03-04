Young Boys celebrate an important victory in Lucerne Keystone

Young Boys, Lugano and Lausanne-Sport all recorded victories in the 28th round of the Super League. All won 2:1 and picked up important points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 2-1 win in Lucerne not only allowed YB to move nine points clear of their opponents, but also overtake FC Sion in the table and have their sights firmly set on the Championship Group in fifth place. Edimilson Fernandes and Darian Males scored for the Bernese side after the break, while Sinan Karweina reduced the deficit for Lucerne from the penalty spot shortly before the end. At this point, Lucerne had long been short-handed after Lucas Ferreira was shown a yellow card (25/42).

Lugano returned to winning ways after their defeat against Grasshoppers. The Ticino side defeated FC Sion 2-1 thanks to goals from Renato Steffen and Kevin Behrens after Ali Kabacalman had put the visitors from Valais ahead after ten minutes.

Lausanne-Sport also ran out winners. The team from Vaud won 2:1 in Zurich. Karim Sow scored the winner in stoppage time. With the win, Lausanne overtook FCZ and caught up with FC Luzern in 7th place.

Without playing, St. Gallen qualified for the Championship Group. Lugano, who are in 3rd place with one point fewer than the eastern Swiss, are also no longer in contention for the top six places.

Last-placed Winterthur and Servette drew 1-1 on Tuesday.

Results and standings:

Tuesday: Winterthur - Servette 1:1 (0:0). - Wednesday: Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (0:1). Lucerne - Young Boys 1:2 (0:0). Lugano - Sion 2:1 (1:1). - Thursday: Thun - St. Gallen 20.30. Basel - Grasshoppers 20.30.

1. Thun 27/64 (62:29). 2. St. Gallen 27/50 (53:33). 3. Lugano 28/49 (45:33). 4. Basel 27/43 (41:35). 5. Young Boys 28/42 (57:53). 6. Sion 28/41 (40:32). 7. Lucerne 28/33 (54:53). 8. Lausanne-Sport 28/33 (42:45). 9. Zurich 28/31 (40:55). 10. Servette 28/30 (45:52). 11. Grasshoppers 27/24 (35:47). 12. Winterthur 28/15 (31:78).