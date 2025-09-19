Wibke Meister and the Young Boys know where their European journey will take them. Picture: Keystone

In the new Women's Europa Cup, Young Boys and Grasshoppers know their opponents in the second and final qualifying round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While the team from Bern will face SFK 2000 Sarajevo, the record champions from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the team from Zurich will take on the traditional Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.

The two Swiss representatives will first play a home match on October 7 or 8, followed by the return match away from home a week later. If they prevail, the play-off finalists from last year's Super League season will advance to the round of 16 of this second-highest European competition, which is the equivalent of the men's Europa League.

This first knockout round would again be played with a first and second leg in mid-November.