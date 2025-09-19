In the new Women's Europa Cup, Young Boys and Grasshoppers know their opponents in the second and final qualifying round.
While the team from Bern will face SFK 2000 Sarajevo, the record champions from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the team from Zurich will take on the traditional Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.
The two Swiss representatives will first play a home match on October 7 or 8, followed by the return match away from home a week later. If they prevail, the play-off finalists from last year's Super League season will advance to the round of 16 of this second-highest European competition, which is the equivalent of the men's Europa League.
This first knockout round would again be played with a first and second leg in mid-November.