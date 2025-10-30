YB coach Giorgio Contini sees too many shortcomings when it comes to defending in his team Keystone

Young Boys have won twice in a row recently, but are not out of trouble. The Bernese are still searching for stability in the 11th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the second time in just a few days, YB are guests at the Letzigrund on Thursday evening. As against FC Zurich, the aim is to pick up three points against the Grasshoppers. Beyond that, however, it is also time for the champions to solve some of the problems that have repeatedly stalled their engine. Blackouts and shortcomings, as coach Giorgio Contini calls them: "They are costing us a lot of points at the moment."

The 3:2 win against FCZ was exemplary of YB with its qualities and shortcomings. It had everything under control and even played well, until two actions within the space of a few minutes turned the previous result into a waste of time. Contini analyzed the whole thing afterwards with the composure of a winner: the turnaround from 1:2 to 3:2 and also the luck his team had with the penalty missed by FCZ in the final minutes.

However, it is clear that Young Boys must become more stable defensively if they are to reach the top. They have never conceded 19 goals after ten rounds in a Super League season. Even in their two recent victories against Ludogorez Rasgrad and FCZ, they conceded two goals each. If you take the whole of October, Contini's squad has conceded eleven goals (in five games). The costly shortcomings are to be eradicated with video analysis and individual discussions.

Whether the Grasshoppers are a suitable acid test is questionable. Since the 3-0 win in the Zurich derby, Gerald Scheiblehner's team has lost twice and left a helpless impression in the 5-0 defeat in St. Gallen. "Like children against adults," said the Austrian coach after the match, which GC once again finished with ten players. In the last four games, a Zurich player has always been shown a red card.

In the other match on Thursday, FC Lucerne will host Lugano. The team from central Switzerland is a good example of how to play with statistics: Mario Frick's team are unbeaten in four games or have only won once in their last six matches. Either way, the bottom line is that FCL have not scored enough points in recent weeks.