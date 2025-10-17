  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

European Cup Young Boys women's team against Sparta Prague

SDA

17.10.2025 - 13:43

The Young Boys women's team will face Sparta Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa Cup
The Young Boys women's team will face Sparta Prague in the round of 16 of the Europa Cup
Keystone

The Young Boys women's team know their opponents in the round of 16 of the newly created Europa Cup competition. The Swiss champions will face Sparta Prague.

Keystone-SDA

17.10.2025, 13:43

The Bernese side secured their place in the knockout phase at the second-highest level of European club football in qualifying, where they beat record Bosnian champions Sarajevo in the second and deciding round.

Sparta Prague are the Czech Republic's record champions, having won 21 titles, but in each of the past four seasons the club, which is spoiled for success, has been beaten by city rivals Slavia.

The first leg will be played in the Czech capital on November 11 or 12, the second leg in Bern on November 19 or 20. The winner of this duel will face Anderlecht from Belgium or Austria Vienna in the quarter-finals.

More from the department

Super League. Lugano - Lausanne-Sport will not be repeated

Super LeagueLugano - Lausanne-Sport will not be repeated

Soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the king of world football

SoccerCristiano Ronaldo remains the king of world football

Champions League competition. Win two tickets including travel and hotel for the Inter v Liverpool clash

Champions League competitionWin two tickets including travel and hotel for the Inter v Liverpool clash