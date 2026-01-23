FC Lucerne has signed Faveurdi Bongeli. The 19-year-old attacking player is joining the Central Swiss club on a one-year loan from TP Mazembe, the champion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lucerne will be Faveurdi Bongeli's new home for at least a year

According to the club, it will then have an option to buy.

Bongeli scored 17 goals and had nine assists for TP Mazembe last season. The young player on the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team will face his compatriot Oscar Kabwit in Lucerne.