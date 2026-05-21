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Super League Young Honduran joins FC Lugano

SDA

21.5.2026 - 07:23

FC Lugano has signed the young Honduran Dereck Moncada on a five-year contract
FC Lugano has signed the young Honduran Dereck Moncada on a five-year contract
Keystone

FC Lugano has added 18-year-old Dereck Moncada from Honduras to its squad. The attacking player has signed a five-year contract.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2026, 07:23

21.05.2026, 08:20

Moncada comes from the youth section of Deportivo Olimpia, one of the most successful clubs in Honduras. He made his professional debut on February 1, 2024 at the age of just 16. He played more than 40 competitive matches for Olimpia, scoring seven goals.

The talented player is moving to Ticino from Colombia. Last January, he joined Internacional de Bogota, a club from the country's top division.

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