The Neuchâtel cantonal police had to respond to a death in La Chaux-de-Fonds on Sunday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A sporting event in La Chaux-de-Fonds comes to a tragic end. A young footballer suffers a fainting spell and dies on the spot. Witnesses and rescue workers were unable to save his life.

A 19-year-old man taking part in a football match in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE suffered a fainting spell on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the football player from France died on the spot, as reported by the Neuchâtel cantonal police on Monday.

The young player suffered a fainting spell on Sunday afternoon at around 4 p.m. on the edge of the Les Forges football pitch in La Chaux-de-Fonds. Witnesses present immediately administered first aid, according to the police. A helicopter from Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) was also requested.

Despite the efforts of everyone involved, the young man died on the spot. The player was part of a French team taking part in a cross-border tournament.