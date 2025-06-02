  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

La Chaux-de-Fonds NE Young footballer dies of weakness

SDA

2.6.2025 - 15:18

The Neuchâtel cantonal police had to respond to a death in La Chaux-de-Fonds on Sunday.
The Neuchâtel cantonal police had to respond to a death in La Chaux-de-Fonds on Sunday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A sporting event in La Chaux-de-Fonds comes to a tragic end. A young footballer suffers a fainting spell and dies on the spot. Witnesses and rescue workers were unable to save his life.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2025, 15:18

A 19-year-old man taking part in a football match in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE suffered a fainting spell on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the football player from France died on the spot, as reported by the Neuchâtel cantonal police on Monday.

The young player suffered a fainting spell on Sunday afternoon at around 4 p.m. on the edge of the Les Forges football pitch in La Chaux-de-Fonds. Witnesses present immediately administered first aid, according to the police. A helicopter from Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) was also requested.

Despite the efforts of everyone involved, the young man died on the spot. The player was part of a French team taking part in a cross-border tournament.

More from the department

At the end of the season. Compete in the big football quiz and win 6 months of blue Sport for free

At the end of the seasonCompete in the big football quiz and win 6 months of blue Sport for free

After Shaqiri's dream season. Who is the best player in Super League history?

After Shaqiri's dream seasonWho is the best player in Super League history?

A bang at FCB?. Fabio Celestini and Basel apparently go their separate ways

A bang at FCB?Fabio Celestini and Basel apparently go their separate ways