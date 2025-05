Lamine Yamal will be wearing the FC Barcelona shirt for a long time to come Keystone

As expected, young star Lamine Yamal has signed a long-term contract with FC Barcelona.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has signed a new contract until the summer of 2031, as the club announced. Yamal's original contract with the Catalans ran until June 2026 and his market value is estimated at 180 million euros. Yamal is already a European champion and won the double with Barcelona this season.